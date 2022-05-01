Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.