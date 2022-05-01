Lee Hodges comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hodges finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee Hodges to even for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Hodges's tee shot went 170 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 5 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hodges hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 1 under for the round.

At the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hodges to 1 under for the round.