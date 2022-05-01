Lanto Griffin delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Lanto Griffin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Griffin finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.