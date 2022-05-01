Kurt Kitayama shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Brandon Wu and Tony Finau; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Kitayama's 92 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Kitayama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Kitayama chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.