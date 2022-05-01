Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 283 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Aphibarnrat hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Aphibarnrat hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.