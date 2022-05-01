  • Kevin Streelman shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman pitches in for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.