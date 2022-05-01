Kevin Streelman shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Streelman hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Streelman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 4 over for the round.