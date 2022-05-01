Kevin Na shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Na had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Na's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Na hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Na chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Na's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Na's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 149 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.