Kelly Kraft shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Kraft's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Kraft hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kraft's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green 17th, Kraft suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.