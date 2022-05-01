-
Justin Lower shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Lower makes 9-footer for birdie at Mexico Open
In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Justin Lower makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 64th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Lower missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lower to even for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Lower's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
