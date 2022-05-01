Justin Lower shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 64th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Lower missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lower to even for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Lower's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.