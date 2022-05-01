Joshua Creel shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day in 74th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Creel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Creel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Creel to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Creel's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Creel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to 4 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Creel hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Creel got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Creel to 5 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Creel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Creel at 6 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to 5 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 4 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.