Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Byrd hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Byrd hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Byrd chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Byrd at 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Byrd's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 52 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Byrd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Byrd to 2 under for the round.