-
-
Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 01, 2022
-
Highlights
Jon Rahm makes up-and-down birdie on No. 14 at Mexico Open
In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
-
-