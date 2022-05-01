Jon Rahm shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm hit 6 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.