John Huh shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, John Huh hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Huh's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.