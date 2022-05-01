Hayden Buckley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hayden Buckley hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Buckley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Buckley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Buckley's 180 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Buckley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.