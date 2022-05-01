  • Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hank Lebioda makes a 35-foot par putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda’s 35-footer to save par at Mexico Open

