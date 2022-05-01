Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Lebioda at even-par for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda his second shot went 63 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.