Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg's tee shot below the hole and birdie at Mexico Open
In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Sigg hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 17th, Sigg missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sigg to 3 under for the round.
