Grayson Murray shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Murray chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Murray's 190 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Murray hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Murray got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Murray had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.