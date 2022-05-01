  • Grayson Murray shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Grayson Murray buries a 23-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.