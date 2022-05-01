  • Graeme McDowell putts well in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Graeme McDowell makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell drains a 37-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Graeme McDowell makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.