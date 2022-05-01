Graeme McDowell putts well in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Graeme McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Graeme McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, McDowell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

McDowell hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.