Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Woodland hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.