Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.