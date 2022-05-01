  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.