  • Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim's wedge and birdie at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.