Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.