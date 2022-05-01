Davis Riley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Davis Riley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day in 5th at 15 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; and Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Riley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 fifth green, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Riley hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.