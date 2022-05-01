David Skinns shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Skinns hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Skinns hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Skinns hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Skinns to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 4 under for the round.