  • David Skinns shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Skinns makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    David Skinns drains 16-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Skinns makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.