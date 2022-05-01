  • David Lipsky delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky reaches green in two and birdies at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.