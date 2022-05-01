David Lipsky delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

David Lipsky hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Lipsky finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, David Lipsky had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lipsky's 215 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Lipsky hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 7 under for the round.