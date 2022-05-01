D.A. Points shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

D.A. Points hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Points's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Points chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Points at 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Points's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Points hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.