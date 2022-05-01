  • Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chez Reavie makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

