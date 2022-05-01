Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 17th green, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 3 under for the round.