  • Charles Howell III shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Charles Howell III's well-judged chip and closing birdie at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.