Charles Howell III shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Howell III's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Howell III had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.