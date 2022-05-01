Carlos Ortiz shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 51st at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ortiz's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ortiz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Ortiz had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.