Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.