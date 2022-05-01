  • Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ draws tee shot and drops birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.