Cameron Champ shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Cameron Champ hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Champ had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Champ at even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Champ chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.