  • Callum Tarren shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Callum Tarren makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Callum Tarren sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Callum Tarren makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.