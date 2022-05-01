Callum Tarren shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Callum Tarren hit 5 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Tarren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 under for the round.