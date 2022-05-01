C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

C.T. Pan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pan hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Pan's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Pan hit his 112 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.