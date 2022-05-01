-
Bryson Nimmer shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bryson Nimmer hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Nimmer finished his day in 72nd at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
Nimmer got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Nimmer's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Nimmer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nimmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Nimmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Nimmer at 3 over for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 2 over for the round.
