Brice Garnett shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 33rd at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Garnett's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Garnett hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 ninth green, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garnett at even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Garnett had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.