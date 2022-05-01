Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Brian Stuard in the final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brian Stuard hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stuard finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Brian Stuard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.