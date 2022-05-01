  • Brett Drewitt shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brett Drewitt makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Brett Drewitt's tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at Mexico Open

