Brett Drewitt shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brett Drewitt hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day in 73rd at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Drewitt chipped in his fourth from 14 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Drewitt at even-par for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Drewitt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Drewitt's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

At the 548-yard 18th hole par-5, Drewitt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Drewitt to 3 over for the day.