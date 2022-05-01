Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 64th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Todd hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Todd hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.