Brandon Wu delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brandon Wu hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Kurt Kitayama and Tony Finau; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Brandon Wu hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Wu hit his 224 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Wu hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu had a 229 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 7 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 8 under for the round.