Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Hagy hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Hagy hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

Hagy tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Hagy's tee shot went 144 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 39 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.