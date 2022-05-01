Bill Haas shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bill Haas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 59th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Haas to 5 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Haas hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 over for the round.