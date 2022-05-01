Ben Kohles shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Kohles hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 498-yard par-4 second, Kohles went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kohles hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Kohles missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kohles to even for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kohles hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

Kohles hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.