Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Smotherman's tight tee shot and birdie at Mexico Open
In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
Smotherman got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
