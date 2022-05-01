Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 67th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

Smotherman got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Smotherman at 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.