Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Anirban Lahiri in the final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri throws dart pin-high and birdies at Mexico Open
In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lahiri finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Anirban Lahiri chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Lahiri at 4 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
