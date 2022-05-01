  • Andrew Novak shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Novak uses slope with tee shot to yield birdie at Mexico Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Andrew Novak makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.