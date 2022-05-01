Andrew Novak shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Andrew Novak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Novak missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Novak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Novak hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.