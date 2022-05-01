-
-
Alvaro Ortiz shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 01, 2022
-
Highlights
Alvaro Ortiz gets up and down to birdie 72nd hole at Mexico Open
In the final round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alvaro Ortiz makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Alvaro Ortiz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ortiz had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
Ortiz missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
-
-