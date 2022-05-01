Alvaro Ortiz shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Alvaro Ortiz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ortiz had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

Ortiz missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.