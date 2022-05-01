Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Alex Smalley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Smalley hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smalley had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.