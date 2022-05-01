Adam Long shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Adam Long hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Long hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Long hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Long got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Long hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.