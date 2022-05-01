Abraham Ancer putts well in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Abraham Ancer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Abraham Ancer had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Ancer hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Ancer's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.