Aaron Wise delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the fourth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wise finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wise's 202 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 7 under for the round.