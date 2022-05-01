-
Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 7 at Mexico Open
In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
Rai tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to even for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Rai's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
