Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 17 under; Brandon Wu, Kurt Kitayama, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Rai's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.